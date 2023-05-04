IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

Nightly News

Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

Some local officials estimate thousands of migrants are waiting to cross the U.S. border as the Covid-era border restriction known as Title 42 is set to end next week. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas facing mounting pressure as he visits south Texas.May 4, 2023

    Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

