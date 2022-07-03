Ohio police release bodycam footage in Jayland Walker’s fatal shooting

Akron officers have released bodycam footage from the shooting of Jayland Walker. According to the authorities, an estimated 90 rounds were fired by at least eight officers killing and leaving the 25-year-old with 60 wounds to the body. Police said that the officers on the scene thought Walker was turning toward them, reaching for a gun. A gun was later found in Walker’s car. Walker’s family revealed that just a month ago, Jayland had lost his fiancé, and though he was sad, he did not exhibit any behavior that would scare the family. The family’s attorneys also pointed out that Walker had no criminal record.July 3, 2022