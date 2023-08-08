IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ohio special election and what it could mean for abortion access

Nightly News

Ohio special election and what it could mean for abortion access

01:42

A special election is taking place in Ohio with a potential impact on abortion rights. Ohioans flocked to the polls to decide whether amending their state constitution should require a 60 percent threshold or a simple majority. NBC News' Ali Vitali has the latest on what this may mean for other states in the future.Aug. 8, 2023

