Nightly News

Ohio train derailment hazardous waste being transported to disposal sites

01:29

Three weeks after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, truckloads of hazardous waste are being transported to EPA-vetted disposal sites. NBC News’ George Solis has more details on residents’ concerns.Feb. 28, 2023

