    Ohio train derailment: New area of concern revealed by NTSB

Nightly News

Ohio train derailment: New area of concern revealed by NTSB

01:51

The NTSB said it’s “concerned” that aluminum protective covers on the rail cars melted and possibly contributed to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports more on the incident and President Biden saying he’d visit “at some point.”March 3, 2023

