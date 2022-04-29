Oklahoma passes bill banning abortions after six weeks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In Oklahoma, a newly passed bill bans abortions after six weeks, except in medical emergencies or pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. The “Oklahoma Heartbeat Act” is identical to a Texas bill passed last fall. An additional 10 states have passed so-called heartbeat bans, but the laws have been blocked or failed to hold up in court. This could dramatically change in the upcoming Supreme Court decision, which will decide if Mississippi’s abortion ban after 15 weeks is constitutional.April 29, 2022

