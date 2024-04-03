IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group
April 3, 2024

Oklahoma has voted to recall a city commissioner linked to a white nationalist group. Preliminary results show by a vote of 829 to 561, voters in Enid, Okla., removed Judd Blevins from his post. Blevins has said he never identified as a white nationalist or white supremacist. NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny spoke with Enid voters.April 3, 2024

