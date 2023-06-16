IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Olympian Tori Bowie’s death raises alarms about maternal care for Black women

02:03

Tori Bowie’s death at just 32 years old stunned fans and fellow athletes. The Olympian died from complications of childbirth — an issue that disproportionately impacts women of color. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton speaks to Bowie’s teammate Tianna Madison about her own difficult experience after giving birth.June 16, 2023

