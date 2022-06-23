Olympic swimmer rescued by coach after fainting during world championship

Two-time Olympic swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued by her coach, Andrea Fuentes, after fainting at the end of her solo free routine during the world aquatics championship on Wednesday. The Team USA coach jumped into the pool fully clothed after seeing Alvarez floating unconscious at the bottom. Fuentes pulled the swimmer towards the surface and got help pulling her out of the pool. Alvarez told NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer the last thing she remembered was not feeling "too great" before going down.June 23, 2022