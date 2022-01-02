IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlines

Nightly News

Omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlines

02:07

The omicron surge is causing a major staffing shortage. Omicron's infection may be less severe, but it’s already straining a healthcare system struggling to treat the unvaccinated. The U.S. could be headed towards peak infection.Jan. 2, 2022

