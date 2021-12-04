IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortages

    02:19

  • Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN

    01:37

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

    02:10

  • Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting

    02:55

  • Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arraigned in court

    02:55

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • 210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the year

    01:16

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged

    03:41

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase

    02:33

  • Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:48

  • Senate votes to avoid government shutdown

    01:21

Nightly News

Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

02:10

Cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in 40 countries and at least 13 U.S. states. Concern is growing as health officials warn that numbers are expected to climb.Dec. 4, 2021

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortages

    02:19

  • Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN

    01:37

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

    02:10

  • Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting

    02:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All