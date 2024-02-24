IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on
Feb. 24, 2024

    On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11
On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

02:11

Two years after the war began, Ukraine is struggling on the battlefield and to maintain support from the United States. NBC News' chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports on the state of the war from one of the front lines.Feb. 24, 2024

    On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11
