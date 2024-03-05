Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump looks for Super Tuesday sweep in what could be Haley's last stand

In the biggest day of the primary season, people will vote in 16 states and a U.S. territory. Looking toward November, new polling shows former President Trump leading President Biden within the margin of error. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.March 5, 2024