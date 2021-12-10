On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion
Troops in Ukraine are on high alert amid growing tensions with Russia. NBC News' Richard Engel reports from the trenches, where those on the front lines are hoping to stop or slow down a Russian advance. Dec. 10, 2021
