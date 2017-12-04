Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

 

Atop a sanitation garage in East Harlem sits Nelson Molina’s collection of more than 50 thousand pieces, collectibles he picked out while working over three decades for the New York Department of Sanitation.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Billy Bush reaffirms Trump's 'Access Hollywood' comments are real

Billy Bush reaffirms Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

U.S. news
Supreme Court to decide if more states can legalize sports betting

Supreme Court to decide if more states can legalize sports betting

U.S. news
Contractors try — and fail — to implode the Pontiac Silverdome

Contractors try — and fail — to implode the Pontiac Silverdome

Sports
Nightly News Full Broadcast (Dec 3rd)
Video

Nightly News Full Broadcast (Dec 3rd)

U.S. news
Trump administration considers moving U.S. Embassy in Israel

Trump administration considers moving U.S. Embassy in Israel

White House

World News

North Korean defectors say nuclear tests have ravaged their health

'Ghost disease' ravages North Koreans near nuclear site, defectors say

North Korea
U.S. walks away from UN migration agreement, will set own policy

U.S. abandons global effort to address migration

U.S. news
Pope defends diplomatic approach to Rohingya issue during Myanmar trip
Video

Pope defends diplomatic approach to Rohingya issue during Myanmar trip

World
Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds

Half of Britons support second vote on Brexit

World
Bomb defused at German Christmas market part of extortion plot, police say

Bomb at German Christmas market part of extortion plot: police

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Flu is spreading fast this year, with a severe season possible

Flu spreading fast and early this season

Cold and Flu
How well do home DNA kits work? See identical triplets try 3 of them

How well do home DNA kits work? See identical triplets try 3 of them

Health news

advertisement