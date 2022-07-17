IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

    New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

  • Shark sightings on the rise along the east coast

  • Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across Europe

  • Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

  • Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages

  • Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East

  • Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

  • 25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire

  • New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

  • Biden says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi crown prince

  • As inflation soars, more shoppers turn to “Buy Now, Pay Later”

  • Jayland Walker’s autopsy reveals 46 bullet wounds from police shooting

  • Secret Service erased texts from Jan. 6, Homeland Security inspector general says

  • Biden and Israel split over Iran

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

Nightly News

In an extraordinary, in depth report, NBC News goes inside the gun violence epidemic affecting America’s cities. Correspondents Kate Snow, Gabe Gutierrez, Gadi Schwartz, and Jesse Kirsch embed with police, hospitals, and community activists to see how gun violence is tearing through communities. Their report focuses on one night, Saturday, July 16th, to show just how regular, and pervasive, gun violence is.July 17, 2022

    President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

Best of NBC News

