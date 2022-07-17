President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

In an extraordinary, in depth report, NBC News goes inside the gun violence epidemic affecting America’s cities. Correspondents Kate Snow, Gabe Gutierrez, Gadi Schwartz, and Jesse Kirsch embed with police, hospitals, and community activists to see how gun violence is tearing through communities. Their report focuses on one night, Saturday, July 16th, to show just how regular, and pervasive, gun violence is.July 17, 2022