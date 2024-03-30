One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out

Arrests made in connection to women saying they were punched in the face in New York City01:28
Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise02:31
A teen battling a rare disease had her musical dreams come true03:16
OpenAI unveils its Voice Engine tool that can replicate people’s voices02:05
Pope Francis commences Easter weekend amid health concerns01:17
- Now Playing
One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out02:01
- UP NEXT
Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday01:38
Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence01:44
Dozens reported killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syria01:01
Mystery over fish die-off in Florida01:34
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at age 8701:42
Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million01:52
First anniversary of reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia01:32
Top CIA cybersecurity official speaks out on election interference, TikTok and passwords01:46
Haiti gang leader says he is open to talks with the government01:40
Giant crane arrives at scene of Baltimore bridge disaster02:43
Local news is big news for these Maine newspapers that found a lifeline02:20
Suspect appears in Illinois court after stabbing rampage kills four01:47
New program tracks endangered whales and warns ships near them02:23
Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots01:32
Arrests made in connection to women saying they were punched in the face in New York City01:28
Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise02:31
A teen battling a rare disease had her musical dreams come true03:16
OpenAI unveils its Voice Engine tool that can replicate people’s voices02:05
Pope Francis commences Easter weekend amid health concerns01:17
- Now Playing
One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out02:01
Play All