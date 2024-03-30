IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out
March 30, 2024

    One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out

    02:01
One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out

02:01

As cleanup of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore begins, baker Larry Desantis spoke out about being one of the last drivers to cross the bridge before it collapsed. He says if he had been just one minute later, he likely would not have made it across. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has more.March 30, 2024

    One of the last drivers to cross collapsed Baltimore bridge speaks out

    02:01
