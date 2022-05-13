IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

    01:14

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    02:25

  • Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

    01:38

  • Title 42 firestorm amid record migrant surge

    02:05

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • January 6 committee subpoenas House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and 4 others

    00:56

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • White House faces pressure as baby formula shortage worsens

    02:50

  • Homes burn in fast moving Southern California brush fire

    00:29

  • Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

    01:45

  • High-tech female crash test dummies could improve car safety. Why aren't they in use?

    02:04

  • New report shows devastating details of past Indigenous boarding schools

    02:14

  • Air traffic controller guides passenger to land plane after medical emergency

    01:31

  • New video released in capture of Alabama fugitive Casey White

    01:30

  • Ukrainian forces say they’re gaining ground near Kharkiv

    01:55

  • Senate fails to pass bill codifying Roe v. Wade

    01:54

Nightly News

One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

01:58

Conservative commentator Kathy Barnette gained a last-minute surge in the polls ahead of the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary. Her staunch stance on abortion and her personal story are striking a chord in the wake of the Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade. Some in the party establishment are apprehensive of Barnette after past inflammatory statements, including homophobic and anti-Muslim tweets. May 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

    01:14

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All