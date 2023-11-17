IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37

  • Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • George Santos says he won’t run again after blistering House Ethics Committee report

    01:53

  • Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband found guilty on all federal charges

    01:41
    One-on-one with Secretary Blinken after Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi

    02:49
    Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

    00:53

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • Is surgery necessary to fix torn ACLs? A new study suggests that’s not always the case.

    02:30

  • 8 high school students arrested over alleged role in classmate’s beating death in Las Vegas

    01:43

  • Never-before-seen footage from ‘Rust’ set obtained

    01:42

  • Investigation underway into Ohio bus crash that killed 6 people

    01:52

  • Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Erin Matson, youngest D1 head coach, aims to bring Tar Heels to field hockey glory

    01:43

  • Israel says its military is now in control of Gaza City Center

    01:52

  • 6 killed in Ohio crash involving student charter bus and semitruck

    01:24

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39

  • March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

    01:55

  • Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out

    07:41

Nightly News

One-on-one with Secretary Blinken after Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi

02:49

Lester Holt speaks to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about President Biden’s high-stakes meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and videos released by Israel after its raid of Al-Shifa hospital.Nov. 17, 2023

