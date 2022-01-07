IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

  • Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars

    01:20

  • Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

    01:18

  • Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections

    03:17

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

  • Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays

    02:22

  • CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15

    02:49

  • Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

    02:46

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

    02:19

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

    00:47

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

    01:42

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

    03:58

  • BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phone

    01:32

Nightly News

One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

06:12

One year after the Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with Lester Holt about the events of that day, shows him where her staff was hiding and more. “It’s as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb on the Congress of the United States,” she says.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All