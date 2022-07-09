One out of four Americans are delaying retirement due to financial concerns

Michigan-based father of four Randall Brady was planning on retiring from his job as a product line manager at 62, but those plans are now in peril due to economic uncertainty. In the last six months, Brady lost 20% of his retirement savings. According to a new study from BMO Harris, one in four Americans are now delaying their retirement due to financial concerns. While the White House proposes a new plan to bail out around 3 million workers and retirees who faced pension cuts due to investment losses, many aren’t waiting for government help.July 9, 2022