Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts
02:15
Sports betting is now legal in 30 states, with upwards of 90 percent of it happening online. Addiction experts are sounding the alarm, while a recovering gambler tells NBC News that he could play 24/7 on his phone – betting on everything from Swedish basketball to Russian ping pong.Feb. 12, 2022
