IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State of emergency over trucker protests

    01:48

  • Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout

    01:29

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:05

  • Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story

    02:18

  • U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics

    02:33

  • Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says

    01:27

  • Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations

    01:45

  • Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing

    01:31

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden

    08:46

  • Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6

    02:03

  • Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'

    01:14

  • New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates

    02:28

  • Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices

    01:41

  • McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization

    01:33

  • Army investigation faults Biden admin. for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    02:00

  • Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocks

    01:28

  • Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing

    02:26

  • Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics

    01:25

Nightly News

Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts

02:15

Sports betting is now legal in 30 states, with upwards of 90 percent of it happening online. Addiction experts are sounding the alarm, while a recovering gambler tells NBC News that he could play 24/7 on his phone – betting on everything from Swedish basketball to Russian ping pong.Feb. 12, 2022

  • State of emergency over trucker protests

    01:48

  • Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout

    01:29

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:05

  • Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All