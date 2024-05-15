IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez
May 15, 202401:54

  • Slovakia's prime minister shot and critically injured

    01:29

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45

  • Families struggle with increasing child care costs

    03:15

  • Netanyahu says Israel is moving forward with Rafah operation

    01:29

  • Record-breaking filibuster by Missouri lawmakers

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Ship hits bridge in Galveston, Texas, creating oil spill

    01:50

  • Biden and Trump agree to two presidential debates

    02:41

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine as Russia mounts new offensive

    01:31

  • Eight migrant farm workers killed in bus crash in Florida

    01:58

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as motivated by revenge and money

    03:41

  • Fight over the role of library in small Illinois town

    02:59

  • Container ship lost power twice before ramming Baltimore bridge, NTSB says

    01:10

  • Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

    01:44

  • Social media post sends 'meme stocks' soaring

    01:35

  • San Francisco could ban firefighters' uniforms over cancer risk

    02:51

  • Teen gunman tries to enter church during communion ceremony, police say

    01:43

  • Star prosecution witness Michael Cohen testifies in Trump hush money trial

    03:55

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    01:59

  • Stunning display of Northern Lights seen around the world

    01:16

Nightly News

Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

01:54

The prosecution and defense made opening statements in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez. The New Jersey Democrat is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, some if it in gold bars, in return for helping the Egyptian government, among others. The prosecutor telling jurors it was "politics for profit." Menendez has pleaded not guilty and his attorney saying today he's an "American patriot." NBC News' Jonathan Dienst reports.May 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Slovakia's prime minister shot and critically injured

    01:29

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45

  • Families struggle with increasing child care costs

    03:15

  • Netanyahu says Israel is moving forward with Rafah operation

    01:29

  • Record-breaking filibuster by Missouri lawmakers

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

    01:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All