Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

The prosecution and defense made opening statements in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez. The New Jersey Democrat is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, some if it in gold bars, in return for helping the Egyptian government, among others. The prosecutor telling jurors it was "politics for profit." Menendez has pleaded not guilty and his attorney saying today he's an "American patriot." NBC News' Jonathan Dienst reports.May 15, 2024