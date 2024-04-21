IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial
April 21, 202402:16

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

  • College coach surprises basketball player by flying in his family to see him play for the first time

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

  • Suspected counterfeit botox now linked to adverse reactions in 11 states

  • Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses

  • House passes foreign aid and TikTok bills with bipartisan support

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

  • Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran

  • FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers

  • 25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

  • Iranian FM downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump related to an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Court observers will pay close attention to who gets called to testify, which could include Trump himself. NBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian reports.April 21, 2024

