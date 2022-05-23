Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

The first emergency aircraft for Operation Fly Formula landed, bringing 70,000 pounds of hypoallergenic formula, enough for 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers with cow’s milk allergies. But, this will only last for one week. The formula will be sent out to families through hospitals and pharmacies over the next two weeks. As families demand more answers from the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris says the administration is working around the clock to ensure safe formula for all who need it. Two major manufacturers have also received Defense Production Act approval to purchase expedited ingredients and supplies to ramp up production. May 23, 2022