Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

- Now Playing
Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture02:00
- UP NEXT
Six-year-old bursts into ‘happy tears’ seeing mom at her graduation ceremony03:09
Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership02:04
Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years01:58
Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm02:13
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools01:47
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather01:29
Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial02:22
As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel01:59
Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held01:50
Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions01:27
Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs02:40
New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel01:27
Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man01:55
At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather01:52
Tiny forest sprouts in concrete jungle01:30
Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer03:59
- Now Playing
Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture02:00
- UP NEXT
Six-year-old bursts into ‘happy tears’ seeing mom at her graduation ceremony03:09
Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership02:04
Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years01:58
Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Play All