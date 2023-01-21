IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Organic fraud rings targeted for selling dishonest products

01:48

Organic fraud rings have been busted for importing non-organic products from Eastern Europe and selling them at organic premiums. Now, the government is beefing up its oversight in the industry. NBC News’ Gadi Scwartz has more details.Jan. 21, 2023

