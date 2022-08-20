Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 20th)21:34
Al Shabab claims responsibility for hotel terror attack01:29
Drone targets Russian naval headquarters in Crimea02:11
18 million under flood alerts nationwide01:50
E. Coli outbreak in several states possibly tied to Wendy’s02:15
Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office02:09
Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived01:53
Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good02:47
Bride’s brother-in-law secretly learns ASL before officiating wedding in order to include deaf flower girl02:14
