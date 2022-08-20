IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

Nightly News

Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

01:53

A single-engine Cessna plane crashed on a busy street in Orlando, narrowly missing traffic. The 40-year-old pilot Remy Colin walked away with only minor injuries. Colin tells NBC News he misjudged his fuel, leading to the plane falling out of the sky. He’s currently cooperating with aviation authorities investigating the crash. An aviation source says running out of fuel could result in a suspension of license.Aug. 20, 2022

