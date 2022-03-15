Oscar-nominated ‘Summer of Soul’ tells the story of ‘Black Woodstock’
02:15
During the summer of 1969, some of the greatest Black musicians came together to perform at the Harlem Music Festival in New York. It drew 300,000 people, but it was lost in time until now. NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks with director Questlove about his mission to teach history through “Summer of Soul.”March 15, 2022
