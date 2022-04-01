Oscars top producer reveals why Smith was allowed to stay
Will Smith resigns from the Academy. While Will Packer, the Oscars top producer, is sharing his insight into what unfolded as police arrived after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Packer tells ABC News that Smith, who was seated in the front row, was ultimately allowed to stay because Packer thought Rock didn’t want to make a bad situation worse. April 1, 2022
