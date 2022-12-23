IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Our Planet’s Future: Combatting Climate Change

26:37

2022 was another catastrophic year of extreme weather events fueled by climate change. NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff takes a look back at the impacts of those events and looks forward as the world rallies to fight climate change.Dec. 23, 2022

