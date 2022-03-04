IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

    02:17

  • Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia

    02:11

  • Russian foreign minister on nuclear strike potential: ‘We don’t have insane people’

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. working with Ukraine’s cyber defenses to prepare for the worst against Russia

    01:30

  • Kherson residents reveal life in first Ukrainian city to fall after Russian invasion

    01:38

  • Exclusive: Former AG Barr on Trump’s ‘angry’ response to being told election claims were false

    05:51

  • Former AG Barr on the moment Trump accepted his resignation

    00:55

  • Ukraine officials say thousands of civilians killed as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:30

  • Fleeing Ukrainians describe harrowing ordeal: ‘Giving your soul to God every second’

    02:22

  • Defense Secretary Austin on Ukraine: Russia still has a lot of ‘combat power’

    04:14

  • Biden pushes economic agenda in Wisconsin after State of the Union

    01:43

  • White House unveils new Covid strategy

    01:45

  • DOJ announces new task force targeting Russian oligarchs

    01:38

  • National gas price average jumps after Russian invasion of Ukraine

    01:29

  • Ukrainians doing all they can against an onslaught of Russian attacks

    01:42

  • Exclusive: Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:53

  • Growing concern over Putin’s next move

    01:43

  • Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine

    03:05

  • More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says

    02:20

Nightly News

Outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks

01:29

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a group of high school students to remove their face masks and to “stop with this Covid theater.” A parent, who is immunocompromised, of one of the students says she was shocked by what the governor said.March 4, 2022

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

    02:17

  • Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia

    02:11

  • Russian foreign minister on nuclear strike potential: ‘We don’t have insane people’

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. working with Ukraine’s cyber defenses to prepare for the worst against Russia

    01:30

  • Kherson residents reveal life in first Ukrainian city to fall after Russian invasion

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All