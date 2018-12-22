Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match

Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match01:32
Referee Alan Maloney ordered New Jersey high school wrestler Andrew Johnson to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit a match, prompting outrage as a video of the incident circulated online. The school says Maloney won’t officiate any more sporting events and state authorities are investigating what happened.
