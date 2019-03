Outrage after police search terminally ill cancer patient’s hospital room for marijuana 01:26 copied!

A Missouri police department and a local hospital are under fire tonight after officers searched the belongings of a cancer patient in end of life care for marijuana. Bolivar police say they were responding to a call of someone smoking marijuana, but after the cancer patient told officers he took a cannabis pill outside the hospital, they searched his personal items before a doctor intervened.

