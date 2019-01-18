Outrage over high school dance invitation using Nazi salute

Outrage over high school dance invitation using Nazi salute01:21
The principal of Minnetonka High School in Minnesota denounced the social media post, calling it a “deeply offensive message that in no way aligns with our school core values.”
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 months, 9 years in Laquan McDonald shooting01:24
Vatican launches official track team01:01
Ski resorts on high alert after deadly avalanche in New Mexico01:10
Babies of the opioid crisis face lifetime of health problems02:53
Sony parts ways with R. Kelly00:59
Outrage over high school dance invitation using Nazi salute01:21