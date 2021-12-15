Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster
02:38
Share this -
copied
The cleanup is ongoing after the devastation from the deadly tornado outbreak. In Bowling Green alone, 11 people from two families were killed on the same street. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez shares the stories of those impacted by the storms.Dec. 15, 2021
Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak
01:24
Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach
01:39
Inside look at retail theft sting
02:26
Now Playing
Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster