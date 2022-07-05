IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Over a dozen mass shootings this July 4th weekend in the U.S.

    01:40
Nightly News

Over a dozen mass shootings this July 4th weekend in the U.S.

01:40

Highland Park, Illinois was not the only city victim to shootings this 4th of July, as gun violence continues to grip the nation. Over a dozen mass shootings occurred over the holiday, which means the U.S. has surpassed 300 mass shootings just this year. Orlando, Philadelphia, and Richmond were just a few of the cities impacted by the country’s gun crisis this weekend.July 5, 2022

    Over a dozen mass shootings this July 4th weekend in the U.S.

    01:40

