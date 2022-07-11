Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA

Just weeks after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a French company is asking the FDA to approve an over-the-counter version of the birth control pill. In the Supreme Court’s ruling, they said the right to contraception would not be affected. However, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that it should be. The company, HR Pharma, says it processed the FDA application 7 years ago and the timing with the high court’s ruling is coincidental. Meanwhile, the Biden administration faces increased pressure to take action on reproductive rights issues, including potentially declaring a public health emergency over abortion.July 11, 2022