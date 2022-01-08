Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge
NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez goes inside Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Maryland, which has seen a 925 percent jump in Covid cases since Thanksgiving. About 70 percent are unvaccinated. As hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, many are reporting critical staffing shortages.Jan. 8, 2022
