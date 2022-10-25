Oz, Fetterman preparing to face off in critical debate

St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition02:24
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down01:29
Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients03:40
Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure02:15
Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges01:32
Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’01:50
- Now Playing
Oz, Fetterman preparing to face off in critical debate02:03
- UP NEXT
Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home01:38
Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones02:59
Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties02:01
Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse01:18
Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months01:00
Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds01:58
Covid, flu and RSV converge, fueling concerns of a winter ‘tripledemic’02:23
Gunman kills two at St. Louis high school02:27
The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond02:22
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”03:03
South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots00:46
Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground02:09
Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms02:05
- UP NEXT
St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition02:24
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down01:29
Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients03:40
Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure02:15
Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges01:32
Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’01:50
Play All