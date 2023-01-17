Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later01:34
- Now Playing
Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss02:13
- UP NEXT
Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested01:28
Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro01:24
All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead01:46
Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway02:03
California swamped by severe weather02:14
Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered02:09
Ukrainian soldiers playing American football02:10
Rental prices dropping in some cities01:55
Tenacious young drummer shows music is for everyone02:36
California facing tenth storm system since Christmas01:56
President honors Martin Luther King Jr. at late reverend’s church amid newest document revelations02:06
Terrifying near-miss between passenger planes at JFK Airport01:44
Deadly plane crash in Nepal02:04
From baggage handler to cockpit01:44
Are car touchscreens distracting drivers?03:15
Who is America’s newest billionaire?01:45
Renewed Russian assault in Ukraine01:35
South facing deadly winter tornado spree02:19
Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later01:34
- Now Playing
Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss02:13
- UP NEXT
Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested01:28
Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro01:24
All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead01:46
Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway02:03
Play All