IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested

    01:28

  • Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro

    01:24

  • All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead

    01:46

  • Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway

    02:03

  • California swamped by severe weather

    02:14

  • Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered

    02:09

  • Ukrainian soldiers playing American football

    02:10

  • Rental prices dropping in some cities

    01:55

  • Tenacious young drummer shows music is for everyone

    02:36

  • California facing tenth storm system since Christmas

    01:56

  • President honors Martin Luther King Jr. at late reverend’s church amid newest document revelations

    02:06

  • Terrifying near-miss between passenger planes at JFK Airport

    01:44

  • Deadly plane crash in Nepal

    02:04

  • From baggage handler to cockpit

    01:44

  • Are car touchscreens distracting drivers?

    03:15

  • Who is America’s newest billionaire?

    01:45

  • Renewed Russian assault in Ukraine

    01:35

  • South facing deadly winter tornado spree

    02:19

Nightly News

Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

02:13

Ozempic, a diabetes treatment, and Wegovy are becoming harder to find after social media helped fuel their popularity for being known to lead to weight loss. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares more about what happens when you stop taking them and who the medications are meant for.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested

    01:28

  • Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro

    01:24

  • All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead

    01:46

  • Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All