PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

For a second day in a row, some people living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania were placed under lockdown as authorities responded to another armed suspect. A man was arrested Sunday after a two-and-a-half hour standoff, less than 24 hours after Saturday’s arrest of a 26-year-old man who is suspected of murdering three of his family members. NBC News’ George Solis reports on the new details emerging from that murder spree.March 17, 2024