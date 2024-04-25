IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn
April 25, 2024

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

  • School athletic director arrested for allegedly using A.I. to impersonate voice of principal

    Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

    Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

  • Insurers scale back coverage for drugs used for weight loss

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

  • Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted

  • Heartbreak and hope as Gaza baby is delivered

  • Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school

  • Campus protests spread around the country

  • FBI director warns of TikTok's danger

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

  • Threats of violence to colleges on FBI's radar amid heated campus environment

  • FBI director warns of three-part TikTok threat as Senate considers ban

Nightly News

Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

Economic growth increased at a slower pace than economists had predicted in the first quarter, while President Biden continued to deliver a positive message about the economy. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.April 25, 2024

