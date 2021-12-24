Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays
Many Americans are opting to drive to their destinations to limit possible Covid exposure. Distracted, impaired driving and speed are top concerns with more people on the road. At airports, the TSA screened 2 million passengers on Wednesday.Dec. 24, 2021
