  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

  • Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

    Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

  • Search and rescue efforts continue following tropical storm Hilary

  • Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones

  • Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

  • Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

  • Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams

  • Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class

  • 4-year-old daughter of late sheriff’s deputy gets special send-off to first day of school

  • Residents express heartbreak as wildfires in Washington State destroy homes

  • 13-year-old records heartfelt message on stranger’s doorbell camera

  • Pilot accused of attacking Denver airport parking lot gate with ax

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

  • Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post

  • ‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant

Nightly News

Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

Seven students and one teacher in Pakistan were rescued from a cable car dangling over a ravine after an overhead line snapped. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has details of the rescue as Pakistan’s prime minister confirms the children’s safety.Aug. 22, 2023

