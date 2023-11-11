IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

    Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

  • Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

  • Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians

  • Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

  • 'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

  • Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

  • Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

  • Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City

  • Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza

Nightly News

Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

A Palestinian-American family that was trapped in Gaza for 27 days is now back in the U.S. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton spoke with them about fleeing and their journey home.Nov. 11, 2023

