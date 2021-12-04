Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged
03:41
Share this -
copied
The parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly attack. Authorities say they provided the weapon their son used to kill four students.Dec. 4, 2021
Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants
01:53
210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the year
01:16
Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy
01:57
Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies
01:24
Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater