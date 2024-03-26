IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia

Today, a judge extended the Wall Street Journal reporter's detention on spying for three more months. In an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, Gershkovich's parents and sister discuss his passion for reporting and their optimism that he will be released. March 26, 2024

