Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arraigned in court
02:55
Share this -
copied
The parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect appeared in court virtually from jail. Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs that could have prevented the attack in Oxford High School that left four teenagers dead. The parents pleaded not guilty.Dec. 4, 2021
Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning
02:28
Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortages
02:19
Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN
01:37
Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border
01:57
Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.
02:10
Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting