Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out
02:22
Gina and Steven Meyer, the parents of Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, speak with NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk about the loss of their daughter and the message they have for those who are struggling with their mental health.March 5, 2022
Now Playing
Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out
02:22
UP NEXT
Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op
03:52
Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance
01:48
Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales
01:35
Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge
03:30
Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant